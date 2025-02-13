Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
How Was Noah Scurry Killed? 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Faced Repercussions After Controversial Diss Video With Joker Mask

Law enforcement officials launched an immediate investigation, focusing on a white Jeep Grand Cherokee spotted near the scene.

Noah Scurry


A tragic incident unfolded in Philadelphia as 17-year-old high school basketball player Noah Scurry was fatally shot while heading to school with his mother.

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, the shooting occurred around 7:15 AM on Tuesday, January 14, near Tacony Creek Park.

How Was Noah Scurry Killed?

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, followed by the anguished screams of Scurry’s mother. Law enforcement officials launched an immediate investigation, focusing on a white Jeep Grand Cherokee spotted near the scene.

The vehicle was described as having a black front license plate holder, a shattered sunroof, and distinctive stickers on the windshield. On Wednesday, police indicated they may have located the Jeep in Northeast Philadelphia, but no further details were provided.

Social Media Speculation

Online discussions have fueled speculation that Scurry was shot just 24 hours after releasing a rap video in which he was seen wearing a Joker mask. However, authorities have not confirmed any connection between the video and the attack.

Monique Braxton, a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia, expressed the deep sorrow felt by Scurry’s school community.

“The principal, coach, players, classmates, and peers are devastated. This is unimaginable for them. The student was getting in the car with his mom this morning, and he was shot and killed,” she said.

Braxton further noted that Scurry was on track to graduate and had potential college basketball opportunities ahead of him.

“His life was senselessly cut short,” she added.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack while urging anyone with information to come forward. No suspects have been publicly identified, and police have yet to disclose whether Scurry was specifically targeted.

This heartbreaking incident has left the Philadelphia community mourning the loss of a promising young athlete.

ALSO READ: Who Is Gillie Da Kid? Rapper Says Police Told Him 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Noah Scurry Was His Son’s Killer

