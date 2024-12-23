Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

How Was Shyam Benegal Related To Guru Dutt? Here’s How Iconic Filmmaker Helped Manthan Director By Not Hiring Him

Following the success of Ankur, Benegal directed a series of critically acclaimed films, including Nishant, Bhumika, Mandi, Manthan, and Zubeidaa, cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in Indian cinema.

How Was Shyam Benegal Related To Guru Dutt? Here’s How Iconic Filmmaker Helped Manthan Director By Not Hiring Him

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pivotal figure in India’s parallel cinema movement during the 1970s and 1980s, passed away at the age of 90.

Known for his realistic and socially insightful films, Benegal redefined Indian cinema by challenging the conventions of mainstream filmmaking. He is survived by his wife, Nira Benegal, and daughter, Pia Benegal.

Benegal had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday on December 14.

How Was Shyam Benegal Related To Guru Dutt?

Early in his career, when Benegal moved to Mumbai to pursue a future in filmmaking, he sought guidance from his cousin and iconic filmmaker Guru Dutt.

However, Dutt encouraged him to forge his own path rather than working as his assistant. Reflecting on his cousin’s influence, Benegal often said that having a figure like Guru Dutt in the family inspired him to leave Hyderabad and attempt a career in Mumbai’s film industry.

Film director and actor Guru Dutt’s maternal grandmother and Shyam’s paternal grandmother were sisters, thus making Dutt and Shyam second cousins.

How Guru Dutt Helped Cousin Shyam Benegal’s Career By Not Hiring Him

During a recent appearance at the National Institute of Industrial Engineering’s ‘Avartan’ event, Benegal recounted his initial interaction with Dutt. He shared how Dutt candidly told him that being an assistant would limit his creative opportunities, reducing him to running errands, or being what he called a “gofor”—a person tasked with fetching and carrying.

Motivated by Dutt’s advice, Benegal decided to start independently and joined an advertising agency to hone his creative skills, as he had a knack for writing.

After years in advertising, Benegal debuted as a filmmaker in 1974 with Ankur. He revealed how a film distributor agreed to produce his first project under strict conditions: a modest budget with no additional funding and no share of future profits.

Despite these terms, Ankur turned out to be a critical and commercial success, launching Benegal’s illustrious career. He acknowledged the distributor’s foresight, saying, “He made the money, and I made the name.”

Following the success of Ankur, Benegal directed a series of critically acclaimed films, including Nishant, Bhumika, Mandi, Manthan, and Zubeidaa, cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Passes Away At 90 After Prolonged Illness

Filed under

guru dutt shyam benegal

Advertisement

Also Read

Explosives And Arms Recovered In Strife-Torn Churachandpur, Manipur

Explosives And Arms Recovered In Strife-Torn Churachandpur, Manipur

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens If He Doesn’t?

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens...

Adani Defence And Aerospace To Acquire Air Works India Pvt Ltd For An Enterprise Value Of Rs 400 Cr

Adani Defence And Aerospace To Acquire Air Works India Pvt Ltd For An Enterprise Value...

Oppo Reno 13 Series Set To Launch In India: Design, Features, And Color Options Revealed

Oppo Reno 13 Series Set To Launch In India: Design, Features, And Color Options Revealed

Who Is Tanush Kotian? The Rising Star Set To Join Team India For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Who Is Tanush Kotian? The Rising Star Set To Join Team India For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Entertainment

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens If He Doesn’t?

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens

Sai Pallavi Offers Prayers At Varanasi’s Annapurna Temple Ahead Of ‘Ramayana’ Shoot

Sai Pallavi Offers Prayers At Varanasi’s Annapurna Temple Ahead Of ‘Ramayana’ Shoot

Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Passes Away At 90 After Prolonged Illness

Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Passes Away At 90 After Prolonged Illness

₹20 Crore For Justice: Is It Fair? Komatireddy Demands Compensation From Allu Arjun After Pushpa 2 Stampede

₹20 Crore For Justice: Is It Fair? Komatireddy Demands Compensation From Allu Arjun After Pushpa

VIDEO: Singer Monali Thakur WALKS OUT Of Varanasi Concert| HERE’S WHY

VIDEO: Singer Monali Thakur WALKS OUT Of Varanasi Concert| HERE’S WHY

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox