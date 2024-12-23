Following the success of Ankur, Benegal directed a series of critically acclaimed films, including Nishant, Bhumika, Mandi, Manthan, and Zubeidaa, cementing his legacy as a trailblazer in Indian cinema.

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pivotal figure in India’s parallel cinema movement during the 1970s and 1980s, passed away at the age of 90.

Known for his realistic and socially insightful films, Benegal redefined Indian cinema by challenging the conventions of mainstream filmmaking. He is survived by his wife, Nira Benegal, and daughter, Pia Benegal.

Benegal had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday on December 14.

How Was Shyam Benegal Related To Guru Dutt?

Early in his career, when Benegal moved to Mumbai to pursue a future in filmmaking, he sought guidance from his cousin and iconic filmmaker Guru Dutt.

However, Dutt encouraged him to forge his own path rather than working as his assistant. Reflecting on his cousin’s influence, Benegal often said that having a figure like Guru Dutt in the family inspired him to leave Hyderabad and attempt a career in Mumbai’s film industry.

Film director and actor Guru Dutt’s maternal grandmother and Shyam’s paternal grandmother were sisters, thus making Dutt and Shyam second cousins.

How Guru Dutt Helped Cousin Shyam Benegal’s Career By Not Hiring Him

During a recent appearance at the National Institute of Industrial Engineering’s ‘Avartan’ event, Benegal recounted his initial interaction with Dutt. He shared how Dutt candidly told him that being an assistant would limit his creative opportunities, reducing him to running errands, or being what he called a “gofor”—a person tasked with fetching and carrying.

Motivated by Dutt’s advice, Benegal decided to start independently and joined an advertising agency to hone his creative skills, as he had a knack for writing.

After years in advertising, Benegal debuted as a filmmaker in 1974 with Ankur. He revealed how a film distributor agreed to produce his first project under strict conditions: a modest budget with no additional funding and no share of future profits.

Despite these terms, Ankur turned out to be a critical and commercial success, launching Benegal’s illustrious career. He acknowledged the distributor’s foresight, saying, “He made the money, and I made the name.”

