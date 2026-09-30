Hrishikesh Mukherjee Birth Anniversary: The Director Who Revealed Amitabh Bachchan Beyond The Angry Young Man

Hrishikesh Mukherjee, fondly known as ‘Hrishi Da’, remains one of Hindi cinema’s most influential filmmakers. Born on September 30, 1922, he built a career around stories that found humour, emotion and conflict in ordinary lives. On his 104th birth anniversary, one particular part of his legacy stands out — his collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan.

For many viewers, Amitabh Bachchan’s image is inseparable from the ‘Angry Young Man’ of the 1970s. Films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay established him as the intense, rebellious and action-oriented star of a generation. But alongside that image was another Amitabh Bachchan.

He was the doctor grieving for his friend in Anand. He was the insecure husband in Abhimaan. He was the comic professor in Chupke Chupke. He was the sensitive character in Mili. Hrishikesh Mukherjee repeatedly brought this side of Bachchan to the screen. Their collaboration ultimately became one of the most distinctive actor-director partnerships of that era.

Anand Gave Amitabh Bachchan A Very Different Beginning

When Anand arrived in 1971, Rajesh Khanna was already a major star, while Amitabh Bachchan was still finding his place in Hindi cinema. Mukherjee cast Bachchan as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee, the serious and reserved ‘Babu Moshai’, opposite Khanna’s exuberant Anand.

The role required restraint rather than swagger. Bachchan’s character was not the larger-than-life hero driving the action. Instead, he served as the emotional counterpoint to Anand’s optimism. The film also gave audiences an early glimpse of the intensity that Bachchan would later become famous for. When Anand dies, Bhaskar’s grief erupts in an unusually intense emotional outburst. Interestingly, the performance has later been discussed as one of the early glimpses of the intensity associated with Bachchan’s Angry Young Man persona.

Namak Haraam Showed The Seeds Of The Angry Young Man

Two years later, Mukherjee brought Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna together again in Namak Haraam. This time, Bachchan played Vikram ‘Vicky’ Maharaj, the privileged son of a wealthy businessman who finds himself confronting the realities faced by workers.

The role was more politically charged than the gentle characters Bachchan had played in some of Mukherjee’s earlier films. It also became important in hindsight because Bachchan himself later identified Namak Haraam as a film where the seeds of his Angry Young Man persona were already visible. That makes Mukherjee’s association with Bachchan particularly interesting. He did not simply avoid the actor’s emerging image. He explored different sides of it.

Abhimaan Put Amitabh Bachchan In An Uncomfortable Role

In Abhimaan, released in 1973, Bachchan played Subir Kumar, a successful singer whose ego is threatened when his wife Uma, played by Jaya Bhaduri, begins receiving greater recognition. This was far removed from the conventional heroic image.

Subir is talented but insecure. His jealousy damages his marriage, and the film makes him confront his own ego. Bachchan was therefore playing a deeply flawed man rather than a conventional hero. The film became even more interesting in retrospect because Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri had married shortly before its release. Mukherjee had also been extremely close to both actors.

Chupke Chupke And Mili Revealed His Lighter Side

By the middle of the decade, Bachchan had become synonymous with intense performances. Yet Mukherjee continued to cast him against that emerging type. Chupke Chupke gave him a comic role alongside Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore and Jaya Bachchan. Bachchan’s character was part of the film’s playful world of disguises, misunderstandings and elaborate pranks.

Mili, also released in 1975, explored another softer side of the actor. The timing is significant. That was also the year Bachchan appeared in films such as Deewaar and Sholay, two titles that would become central to his Angry Young Man image.

Mukherjee, however, was still using him differently. As The Indian Express has noted, Chupke Chupke and Mili offered audiences a version of Bachchan that contrasted sharply with the persona dominating his other films.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Saw More In Amitabh Bachchan

Mukherjee himself was critical of the way some filmmakers were using Bachchan during the height of his popularity. In a 1998 Filmfare interview cited by The Indian Express, he argued that other directors had reduced Bachchan to a “stunt man” and were exploiting his image.

That belief explains much of their collaboration. Mukherjee continued experimenting with Bachchan even when the actor’s action-star image was becoming increasingly profitable. Alaap, for instance, cast him in a very different musical role, while later collaborations included Jurmana and Bemisal. Not every experiment became a commercial success, but Mukherjee continued to treat Bachchan as an actor capable of much more than action and anger.

The Director Bachchan Considered A ‘Godfather’

The relationship between the two went beyond professional collaboration. Bachchan later referred to Mukherjee as a “godfather” and remembered the filmmaker for the special characters he gave him in films including Anand, Mili, Bemisal, Jurmana, Chupke Chupke and Namak Haraam.

Mukherjee’s importance to Bachchan’s filmography, therefore, is not simply about the number of films they made together. It is about the range he allowed the actor to explore. Amitabh Bachchan would eventually become the defining Angry Young Man of Hindi cinema. But alongside that towering image existed a more vulnerable, comic, romantic and flawed performer. And Hrishikesh Mukherjee was one of the filmmakers who made sure audiences got to see him.

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