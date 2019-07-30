With Super 30 doing great at the box office, Hrithik Roshan is naturally exulted after the massive success of the movie. He said the success is sinking in, bit by bit.

As Super 30 is having an impressive performance at the box office and receiving applauds from both critics and audiences, as Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the warmth of the success of his latest release. Hrithik has been known for his versatility in acting and challenging roles but with Super 30 he broke all the previous records and shone away with the mind-boggling performance. This is undoubtedly the best Hrithik Roshan film in the last 5-6 years, as it has heaped unanimous praises from the audiences and critics alike.

However, the film has faced many hurdles before getting released but now it has been a massive success, Hrithik is naturally bloated. The film’s remarkable content is surely an inspiration for many students and the jaw-dropping storyline is the triumph of the spirit.

Hrithik Roshan is naturally exulted after Super 30’s huge success at the Box Office. The film has become tax-free in some of the states of India, which adds acclamation to the name of the movie. Hrithik Roshan shared, The film is doing great at the box office and its success is increasing every day, bit by bit. He further added, every day he is receiving a positive response from his fans and the critics about the movie and each of it brings a big smile on his face. He said that he is extremely glad about the fact that his work has been able to entertain so many people.

The movie is going strong and looking unbeatable as it made 127.31 crores already at the box office, amidst many other recent releases. Super 30 teaches us the importance of teachers and the key role they play in building and shaping an individual at the base level which in turn leads to strengthening the society. The movie has been released on July 12, and running successfully across the country being a massive hit and has entered the 100 crore club, accumulating love and praise from all around the world.

