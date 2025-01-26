Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried

Hrithik Roshan recently celebrated 25 years since his debut in the iconic romantic drama Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. The film was re-released in theaters to mark Hrithik's 51st birthday earlier this month.

Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried

joy awards


The Joy Awards, held in Riyadh this week, saw Indian actors Hrithik Roshan and Shraddha Kapoor proudly representing their country on a global stage.

The official Joy Awards Instagram account shared a group portrait featuring several international celebrities who attended the event. Among them, Hrithik and Shraddha could be spotted, much to the delight of their fans.

In the photo, Hrithik Roshan, looking dapper in a red suit, is seated on the left-hand side, striking a pose in his left profile. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor is seated closer to the center but on the opposite side, radiating elegance in an abaya-inspired corset gown. She is positioned next to Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried.

Hrithik and Shraddha’s Upcoming Projects

Up next, Hrithik will star in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. This sequel to the 2019 hit War will see Hrithik reprise his role as superspy Kabir. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is part of Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe and features an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Jr NTR, who will portray the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster horror-comedy Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik. Released last year, the film made history by becoming the first Hindi movie to cross ₹600 crore in domestic earnings.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya's Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For Showing Late Squadron Leader As Tamilian

bollywood hrithik roshan joy awards sharddha kapoor

