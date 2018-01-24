Ex Bollywood couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan reunited to celebrate 92nd birthday of the actor's maternal grandfather. J Om Prakash worked as a filmmaker and is best known for films like Aas Ka Panchhi, Apnapan and Aasha. Although Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014, the two have managed to remain good friends even after their separation.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan recently came together to celebrate the 92nd birthday of the actor’s maternal grandfather. The actor shared some adorable pictures of the whole family and captioned, “As a young man he sold his wedding ring to buy books. Studied under street lamps. Self taught. Ignited by creativity he forayed into films. Aap ki kasam and 22 more jubilee films brought him name and fame. But his greatest work was love. Here he is at 92. My greatest teacher. My Deda”.

It was truly heart touching to see Hrithik talk about his maternal grandfather J Om Prakash’s inspirational life journey. Best known for films like Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aakhir Kyun? (1985) and Aasha (1980), Mr Om also served as the president of Film Federation of India from 1995- 1996. His daughter, Pinky, is married to director-producer Rakesh Roshan making him the maternal grandfather of actor Hrithik Roshan. Although Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2014, the two have managed to remain good friends and have been right beside each other through thick and thin even after their separation. Hrithik and Sussanne are often seen spending time on family holidays with their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Sussanne also shared a soulful message for her ex husband on his birthday and said, “Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life.. Happy happiest birthday..smile that smile brightest and u always will spread that light…limitless #sacredheart,” On the work front, Hrithik has started shooting for his upcoming film Super 30 in which he will be seen essaying the role of Anand Kumar, a maths genius who mentors 30 meritorious students from economically backward section for the IIT entrance examinations.