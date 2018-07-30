Amid speculations that Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are planning to remarry, a source close to the couple has refuted all such speculations. Stating that a remarriage between the couple is more of a wishful thinking, the source added that they are taking out time to be with their children and ensure the best for the children as parents.

Even after separation, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Roshan have continued to prioritise their kids Hridaan and Hrihaan and are often spotted spending quality time with each other on an exotic vacation or catching up the latest movie. As recent reports suggest that Hrithik and Sussanne might get back together and tie the knot once again, a source close to their family has refuted such speculations. In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, the source said that a remarriage between the duo at the moment is more of a wishful thinking.

Speaking about the same, the source stated that Hrithik and Sussanne are taking out time to be with their children and making sure that they get the best from their parents. The source further added that the duo is strong independent thinkers and will take a call when they want to get back together as a married couple.

In the conclusion, the source said that both of them have known each other for many years now and they are not afraid to communicate openly with each other and requested not to jump the gun.

When quipped about their decision to part ways, she told a leading daily that they as a couple had reached a stage where they decided that it would be better if the duo were not together. She added that it was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship.

Workwise, Hrithik will be seen in the upcoming film Super 30, based on the life of ace mathematician Anand Kumar.

