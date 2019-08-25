Hrithik Roshan shared his reason behind the success, the actor credits his failures to reach the place where he is today. The actor also talked about his criteria for selecting films.

Hrithik Roshan had shared his experience of a long journey that he had covered since Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He credited his failures for his success. He said that his failures have made him what is today and now his choices come from a place of having to learn from his own failures.

The actor told that he seeks for the films that are entertaining for the audience. He looks for good scripts and for that he is ready to perform in in genre. He revealed that he had not done Super 30 because it has a social issue but it was a good script.

He added that his father used to say that if you want to inform people than you should make a documentary but if you are making a movie then it should be entertaining, I had not performed the great person in the film I did it because it entertained people. He added that he is looking forward for the scripts like his film Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan always remains in the top list of most handsome man of the world. The 45-year-old actor touches the heart of every girl. His film super 30 was the talk of the town for his phenomenal look. He portrayed a poor man in the films but he looked handsome in that attire too. The actor played different characters and showed his versatility always, he played Rohit one of his best characters in the film Koi Mil Gaya, he played Ethan in the film Guzarish, Rohan in the film Kabil and many other different characters to enhance his own personality.

He said that these characters made him better and let him do what people expect from him. After the blockbuster hit Super 30 the actor is working on his upcoming thriller film that is based on war, the film is supposed to out in October.

