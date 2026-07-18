Hrithik Roshan Breaks Silence On Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike With A Powerful Message

With the current nationwide rage on the subject of malpractice in competitive examinations having received its strongest celebrity support yet, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has made a vocal stand in favour of education visionary Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk has been fasting indefinitely at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in order to force accountability on the NEET-UG paper leak scandal.

Hrithik Roshan’s support came just in time when aggressive law enforcement was trying to break up the protest camp amidst the deteriorating health of the activist due to his fast.

What Did Hrithik Roshan Say in Support of Sonam Wangchuk?

In his official Instagram account, Hrithik Roshan posted a video clip which was first uploaded by the actress Lisa Ray. Wangchuk, who is weak and suffering, gives a moving plea to the Indian citizens about the dangers of the social breakdown that would ensue as a result of fraudulent meritocracy.

On his part, Hrithik thoughtfully responded to the plea with a short personal statement of solidarity to the students:

“This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies.”

Entertainment critics immediately made a correlation between Hrithik’s statement and his highly praised biographical performance in the 2019 movie called Super 30. In this film, Hrithik starred as famous mathematician Anand Kumar who is a teacher and who saw how much corruption exists within the system, mental pressure, and socio-economic obstacles that underprivileged kids have to face while applying for important exams.

Why Is Sonam Wangchuk on a Fast Unto Death?

The renowned Ladakhi activist initiated his high-profile fast on June 28, alignment-joining a broader public campaign spearheaded by the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The core agendas driving the hunger strike include:

Ministerial Resignation: The movement demands the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over structural failures in managing national testing protocols. Transparent Systemic Reforms: Establishing independent judicial reviews to permanently eliminate institutional paper leaks and exam rigging. Student Well-being: Highlighting the alarming mental health toll on Gen-Z candidates, with Wangchuk noting that over 20 young aspirants have tragically ended their lives due to the structural trauma of compromised selections.

Delhi Police Shift Activist to Safdarjung Hospital Amid Health Concerns

On Saturday morning, on the basis of orders of the administration and medical reports, a team of the Delhi Police entered the Jantar Mantar protest area and forcefully took Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital in South Delhi. The police said that the move was totally in line with the orders of the Delhi High Court in order to ensure safety of his life as he had gone on strike for the 21st day.

Nevertheless, the situation is highly criticized by his family members. His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has questioned the transparency in changing the details about the hospital situation:

“Yesterday, doctors from Safdarjung had checked him and all vitals were normal. Potassium was 4.3. Now they are saying the potassium is 2.9 and it is life-threatening. But when we asked for the report, they are showing us the report but not giving it. I am having trust issues due to lack of transparency.”

The family has clarified that they plan to seek an independent laboratory evaluation before allowing the state-run hospital to administer corrective chemical treatments.

Bollywood Direct Support Grows Despite Industry Silence

Even as the mainstream cinema industry has traditionally avoided controversy regarding domestic protests, the movement against the exam leak led by students has gradually managed to breach this corporate firewall.

Prior to the statement from Hrithik Roshan, popular actress Sonakshi Sinha issued a video broadcast in which she said that she can no longer keep quiet while the national hero jeopardizes his own life in the interest of the future generation. Renowned actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha congratulated his daughter on her boldness and appealed to PM Narendra Modi to take up the matter urgently. There are other major creative personalities like Kiran Rao, Shabana Azmi, and Naseeruddin Shah who have issued their formal declarations of support.

Wangchuk, despite being hospitalized and hunger strikes initiated by the founder of CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, has assured that their protest campaign will continue unabated.

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