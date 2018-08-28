Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has landed in a legal trouble after a cheating gets filed against him in Chennai. The complainant, R Muralidharan has claimed that he has been duped by him of Rs 21 lakh along with eight others. He was appointed as a stockist by a merchandise brand called HRX. The HRX was launched by Hrithik Roshan in 2014.

‘Kaabil’ actor Hrithik Roshan, who courted a controversy for all the wrong reasons, has once again come under the limelight. The Bollywood actor has landed in a legal trouble after a case gets filed related to cheating in Chennai.

As per a leading daily, the complainant R Muralidharan who was appointed as a stockist by a merchandise brand called HRX alleged that he has conspired along with eight others to dupe him of Rs 21 lakh. He further claimed that the company didn’t supply the products regularly and also dissolved the marketing firm without his knowledge. The HRX was launched by Hrithik Roshan in 2014.

Also Read: Here’s how Hrithik Roshan reacted after being considered as masturbation inspiration in this stand-up comedian’s video

He further stated that when the stagnated products were sent back to the Company, the accused did not pay the money. The complaint was filed in June under Section 420 of the IPC (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) in the Kodungaiyur police. The actor has still not responded on the issue.

Recently, the actor made headlines for his alleged relationship with ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut. Reacting to the controversy, Hrithik Roshan had sent her a legal notice to apologise him for defaming him. The notice sent by Hrithik’s advocate Deepesh Mehta on February 26, 2016.

According to Kangana’s statement, it was during the making of ‘Krrish 3’ that they were involved in a passionate affair.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in ‘Kaabil’. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, The film was based on the love story of two visually impaired people. Yami Gautam played the female lead role. The movie ‘Kaabil’ earned a total of Rs. 212.09 crores.

Also Read: Super 30 first look: Hrithik Roshan looks like a promising mathematician

Hrithik Roshan is currently prepping up for his next release ‘Super 30’. The film is directed by Vikas Behl. The movie is all set to release in January 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More