Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan recently confirmed the sequel of superhero film Krrish. In an interview, the actor revealed that the team is currently working on the final stage of the script. Read the entire details below–

Krrish 4: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently on cloud 9 as his recently released film Super 30 performed beyond expectations at the box office. Super 30 marked as Hrithik Roshan’s comeback after 2 years and created a buzz with its interesting storyline. The film has collected Rs 130 crore in its week 3 and is still continuing with the same pace. In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 students from economically weaker section of the society for IIT entrance exams.

Recently, in an interview, Hrithik Roshan opened up about his film Krrish 4. He confirmed about the sequel and quoted that the team is working on the final stage of the script. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is also gearing up for his upcoming film War with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

War is an action thriller film which promises to be a visual treat to the fans in terms of action. Moreover, Vaani Kapoor will further add glamour in the film. Moreover, the director revealed that the film will include four action directors from all over the world– Paul Jennings, SeaYoung Oh, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhauz.

Earlier, in the year 2018, Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan confirmed about the sequel of his film Krrish and said that the film will hit the screens on Christmas 2020. However, there has been no further announcement regarding the film from the last one and the half-year.

As per the recent developments, Christmas 2020 will be a big clash as three films will be releasing on holiday. Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey will release, further Aamir Khan’s long-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha will also hit the same windows meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s next untitled project is also set to release on the same day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App