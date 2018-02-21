A new picture of Hrithik Roshan, from the sets of Super 30, has surfaced the Internet and has been shared widely by the actor's fans. In the pictures, Hrithik is seen selling papad on a bicycle and the picture is now viral. He plays mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30, the film is a biopic on Anand Kumar, the founder of 'Super 30' programme, that trains IIT aspirants in Patna.

Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Super 30 and has gone from a Greek God avatar to a perfectly de-glamed one for the role where the actor has also lost considerable weight. The film is based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s life. Anand Kumar is an Indian mathematician and a columnist for various national and international mathematical journals and magazines who is best known for his Super 30 programme, which he started in Patna, Bihar in 2002 which coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE, the entrance examination for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). By 2017, 396 out of the 450 had made it to the IITs and Discovery Channel showcased his work in a documentary.

The film’s storyline is majorly based on Patna and a considerable part of Patna will be shown in the film. According to reports that that the makers are spending a whopping Rs 10 crores to create a studio set up just like the streets and towns of Bihar in a Mumbai studio. The same report states that the unit kept the fact in mind that during summers, shooting in the streets of Patna will get difficult and it may invite health troubles for Hrithik as well the whole team. Thus, they came up with the Bihar in Mumbai idea. However, a few shots will be taken at the real locations.

The film’s first schedule of shooting has just begun and the team is currently in Varanasi. The pictures from the shooting location posted by Hrithik’s fans on social media have gone viral. Hrithik was spotted having a totally different look. In one of the pictures, he is even found selling papad. The location reportedly is somewhere in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Pictures from Sambhar in Rajasthan are also found going viral on Twitter and Instagram. Directed by Vikas Bahl and Produced by Phantom Films, Super 30 is scheduled to release this Republic Day on 26 January 2019, along with Soumik Sen’s Cheat India which ironically deals with the corruption in the Indian education system.

Hard work Sweat and determination makes a superstar.

These pics from #Super30 sets will leave you awestruck.

Dedication level ultimate

That's @iHrithik for you

