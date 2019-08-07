It is a sad day for not just Indian politics but also the Indian Film Industry. As the country mourns the death of Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, Veteran film producer and director J Om Prakash has passed away at the age of 93 due to prolonged illness. The celebrated filmmaker was also Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather. Actor Deepak Prashar confirmed the news on Twitter.
Sharing the news, Deepak wrote that Mr J Om Prakash’s contribution to Indian cinema is a gift to the ones left behind him. Film critic RJ Alok paid his condolences to the filmmaker and said that he has directed films like Arpan, Aakhir Kyon?, Aapki Kasam, Aadmi Khilona Hai and produced films like Ayee Milan kiBela, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke and Aaye Din Bahar Ke.
Actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted that more bad news. One of the doyens of Hindi Film Industry, J Om Prakash has passed away. He also paid his condolences to the family and friends. One of the fan pages of Hrithik wrote on Twitter that J Om Prakash was their idol’s first teacher, a mentor, a visionary and a superhero. Wishing him peace for his journey on the other side of life, the fan added that they are sure it will be as glorious as his journey here.
Having served as the president of Film Federation of India from 1995-1996, J Om Prakash made his directorial debut with Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz starrer Aap Ki Kasam. He later also directed films like Apnapan, Aasha, Apna Bana Lo, Arpan, and Aadmi Ek Khilona Hai. Some of the films that he produced were Aas Ka Panchhi, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Aankhon Aankhon Me and Aakhir Kyun.