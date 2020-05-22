Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan are all set to bring Krrish 4 back on the floor, Hrithik Roshan hints Jaado's return in the sequel of Koi Mil Gaya. It would be interesting for all to watch the most sensational alien again on screen.

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan are all set to mark the return of the most sensational alien of Bollywood. Yes, you heard it right. The makers of Koi, Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3 are ready with the new idea to bring back Krrish 4 on the floors. In a recent interview, the makers have confirmed the idea and there would be enough reports to confirm the presence of Jaadoo in the sequel. The idea behind bringing the Jaadu is to give everyone the reminder of the power given by him.

Basically, after the death of Rohit, it would be a chance for Krish to meet Jaadu so that he could know from where he got the powers and he could understand how this all is working. Surely, it would be awaiting for most of us to watch out childhood alien again and to see him doing magic again. Amid lockdown, nothing has been officially done to bring the film on floors the bit of the work has been started earlier. Soon after the lock, the film would go under production by the time the film has to undergo the pre-production.

Hrithik Roshan has recently done the blockbuster films Super 30 and War. It made the phenomenal craze on the theatres and War has become the highest grosser film of 2019. The first part of Krrish 4 is one of the most loved films in India and even outside. It earned a lot of appreciation for Hrithik Roshan. Him being Rohit is one of the most iconic characters of Bollywood. It has changed the scenario of Bollywood films and brought a new idea in the industry.

