Hrithik Roshan in legal trouble: Bad news for all the Hrithik Roshan fans and for the Bollywood star as well as he has been booked for cheating by the Hyderabad police. After grabbing headlines over sister Sunaina Roshan supporting Kangana Ranaut over him now the actor has got himself tangled in a legal mess.

According to reports, Hrithik has been booked under IPC section 406 and 420 in a case of cheating by the KPHB police. A resident of Kukatpally has filed a complaint stating- I, Shashikanth, has filed a complaint against Hrithik Roshan and Cult. Fit Healthcare on June 22 claiming that he had joined Hrithik Roshan fitness chain a Cure.fit gym in December 2018.

Shashikanth claims he had paid Rs 17,490 at the discounted price for a total period of a year. According to the complaint, he was promised unlimited workout session for a year, however, the proper session was not provided to him.

A total of 1800 people had enrolled with the Cure. fit gym and there was no sufficient carpet area provided for workout sessions. Apart from that, the workout sessions were available for three days at a stretch, which means they are denying good health benefits. Besides the bad behavior of the people at the Kukatpally center has brought him mental depression, read the statement.

In addition to Hrthik Roshan being booked his Cult.fit healthcare centre too has been booked in the cheating case. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently promoting his upcoming movie Super 30 which is set to release on July 12, 2019.

