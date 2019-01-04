The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan is once again making headlines as he has topped the list of World's Most Handsome actors of 2018. It was a fan page of Hrithik on Twitter that announced the news via their official account. The Kaabil actor has left behind dappers like Robert Pattinson, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, Noah Mills and David Boreanaz. Earlier in 2011 and 2012, Hrithik won the title of Asia's Sexiest Men Alive twice.

Hrithik Roshan is the World’s Most Handsome Actor of 2018

The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan is once again making headlines as he has topped the list of World’s Most Handsome actors of 2018. It was a fan page of Hrithik on Twitter that announced the news via their official account. The Kaabil actor has left behind dappers like Robert Pattinson, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, Noah Mills and David Boreanaz. Earlier in 2011 and 2012, Hrithik won the title of Asia’s Sexiest Men Alive twice. Well, there is no doubt regarding the fact that he is one of the talented actors the tinsel town is blessed with. He has also essayed the role of one of the most celebrated superheroes in the B-town.

He made his debut to the Hindi film industry with the Blockbuster film Kaho Na Pyar Hai and was also a part of films including Koi…Mil Gaya, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Lakshya, Mission Kashmir and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Along with this, the actor is known for his exceptional dance skills and is considered one of the best dancers in the industry.

#HrithikRoshan secured top rank as the ‘Most Handsome’ actor, ahead of Robert Pattinson, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, Noah Mills and David Boreanaz, pic.twitter.com/TGp22hwgtL — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) January 3, 2019

On the work front, Hrithik is currently working on Super 30, which is scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 25, 2019. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena and Pankaj Tripathi.

