Hrithik Roshan Instagram photos: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil impressed all the movie lovers. Be it story plot or acting performance, the movie was applauded for every single reason. The film which was made on the budget of Rs 55 crore marked its entry in Rs200 crore club and collected over Rs 212 crore at the box office worldwide. Now the movie is all set to release in China on June 5, 2019. To promote the same, the actor is enjoying his promotional event and trying to make use of his time. The actor also met the Hollywood actor and Hong Kongese martial artist Jackie Chan. he shared multiple sets of photos from the same meeting.

In the caption, he revealed his experience after meeting him. He wrote that meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. It was an incredible experience. Inspired. In the photographs, he can be seen happily posing along with Jackie Chan. Dressed in an all black combination, Hrithik Roshan, as usual, looks handsome. Jackie Chan also equally looked best in white shirt and black jeans. The photo is liked by every follower of Hrithik Roshan and has garnered 2,82,060 likes on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan has also shared various videos and photos in his Instagram story. In the videos and photos, Hrithik Roshan’s crazy fans can be seen taking autographs from the superstar.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30 in which he will essay the role of a mathematician.

