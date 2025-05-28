Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

In a major development, Hrithik Roshan has signed a new film with Hombale Films, the celebrated production house behind massive hits like KGF, Salaar, and Kantara.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his grand entry into South Indian cinema with a landmark collaboration.

Hrithik’s First South Indian Collaboration

In a major development, Hrithik Roshan has signed a new film with Hombale Films, the celebrated production house behind massive hits like KGF, Salaar, and Kantara. This marks Hrithik’s first-ever collaboration with a South Indian production house. Choosing to begin this journey with Hombale, known for their grand storytelling and pan-India appeal, signals a significant move in his career. The upcoming film is currently in the development stage and is being positioned as one of the biggest cinematic events in recent times.

A Mega Pan-India Film in the Making

The project, described as a mega pan-India film, is already building buzz across the country. With Hrithik’s national star power and Hombale Films’ track record of delivering large-scale, content-driven blockbusters, expectations are sky-high. This union between two major forces in Indian cinema is expected to push boundaries and set new benchmarks for storytelling and scale in the industry.

War 2 and Hombale’s Expanding Universe

While fans await more details about the Hombale-Hrithik project, the actor is also preparing for the release of War 2, where he will be seen alongside Jr NTR. The teaser of the film has received mixed reactions, but the anticipation remains strong. Interestingly, Hombale Films is also working on another film with Jr NTR, directed by KGF creator Prashanth Neel. These back-to-back high-profile collaborations highlight the production house’s growing influence across Indian cinema.

With Hrithik Roshan stepping into the South industry and Hombale’s expanding reach, Indian cinema is witnessing an exciting wave of cross-industry collaborations.

ALSO READ: From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

 

