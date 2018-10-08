Soon after the #MeToo movement once again gained light on social media, several Bollywood actresses spoke about their experiences while they faced sexual harassment during the shooting of a film or off-sets. Right after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please, many other actresses such as Kangana Ranaut also spoke about their experience of facing sexual harassment on the sets of their films.

Kangana, in a recent interview, accused Queen director Vikas Bahl of sexually abusing her during the shoot of the film. With India’s MeToo movement finally getting a momentum, Vikas Bahl and his other partners including Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane have decided to dissolve Phantom Films which is their joint banner.

In the light of this decision, Hrithik Roshan, who will be next seen in Phantom Film’s Super 30, took to social media and wrote a supporting tweet saying that he will not work with any person who is guilty of such a misconduct. His tweet further read that all offenders must be punished and that he wants the producers of Super 30 to take a harsh step if needed.

