Hrithik Roshan Leases Mumbai Office To Clearsynth Labs For Rs 17 Lakh A Month; Know All About The Deal

Actor Hrithik Roshan has entered into a five-year commercial lease agreement for an office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West, with the property reportedly fetching him a monthly licence fee of Rs 17 lakh. According to leave and licence documents registered with the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps and accessed through real-estate data platform CRE Matrix, the agreement was registered on June 29, 2026. The deal involves Clearsynth Labs Limited, a research-driven chemical company whose Mumbai corporate office is also listed at Lotus Business Park.

How Much Is Hrithik Roshan’s Andheri Office Worth In Rent?

The agreement covers Units 1 to 7 on the 17th floor of Lotus Nilkamal Business Park, located on New Link Road in Andheri West. The commercial premises have a built-up area of approximately 6,000 sq ft and come with seven reserved parking spaces. The licence began retrospectively from April 1, 2026, and will remain valid until March 31, 2031.

At Rs 17 lakh a month, the property translates to a licence fee of approximately Rs 2.04 crore a year, before taking the escalation clause into account. The agreement provides for a 15% increase in the monthly fee from the fourth year.

Who Is Hrithik Roshan’s Commercial Tenant?

The tenant, Clearsynth Labs Limited, is an India-based scientific research and manufacturing company specialising in areas including stable isotopes, custom synthesis and research-driven chemical solutions. The company identifies its Mumbai headquarters as 17, Lotus Business Park, Andheri West.

The registered document specifies that the premises will be used strictly for office purposes and does not confer ownership or tenancy rights on the company.

How Much Stamp Duty Was Paid On The Deal?

The registration records show Rs 2.78 lakh in stamp duty and Rs 1,000 towards registration charges. An additional Rs 1,800 was paid as document-handling charges.

The deal adds to the growing interest around Hrithik Roshan’s Mumbai property investments, with celebrity real estate continuing to attract attention because of the premium values involved in Mumbai’s commercial and residential markets.