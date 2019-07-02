Hrithik Roshan danced to the tunes of Ghungte Mein Chanda Hai with Madhuri Dixit on the stage of Dance Deewane and later Tweeted about his feelings.

It will be a golden moment for all Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit fans when the two amazing dancers will shake a leg on the stage of dance reality show Dance Deewane 2 recently. We all know that both Madhuri and Hrithik are exceptional dancers and it was a scene to behold when they danced together on the stage of popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 2.

Not only the fans and audience, but even Hrithik was also mesmerized after dancing with the evergreen actress Madhuri Dixit on the show and the Super 30 actor expressed his excitement on Twitter.

Talking about his experience of dancing with the legendary Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik wrote that while dancing with her, he was shuffling in his head between a hero and an assistant. He further thanked Madhuri Dixit for encouraging him when he was a clapper-boy and he aspires to be her hero.

Dancing with Madhuri Dixit had me shuffling in my head between assistant and hero. Thank you mam for encouraging that clapper-boy, he still aspires to be your hero. @MadhuriDixit #Super30 #July12 #DanceDeewane #Comingsoon pic.twitter.com/vUy7b20RPu — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 2, 2019

Hrithik Roshan was present on the show to promote his upcoming movie Super 30 and Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges on the show along with Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan. The two will be seen shaking a leg on the popular song Ghungte Mein Chanda Hai from Madhuri Dixit-Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Koyla.

The episode will telecast soon. Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie Super 30 is inspired by the life of Indian mathematician Anand Kumar who is known for his Super 30 programme in Bihar in which he prepared poor children for the entrance of IIT-JEE. The movie has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and is slated to hit the silver screen on July 12.

