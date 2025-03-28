Home
Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

The film will be produced by YRF’s Aditya Chopra in association with FilmKraft Productions, setting the stage for a high-octane cinematic spectacle.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his directorial debut with the much-anticipated ‘Krrish 4’. The latest installment of India’s first and most successful homegrown superhero franchise will also see a major collaboration, with Yash Raj Films (YRF) coming on board as co-producer.

In a landmark move for the franchise, Hrithik Roshan will don the director’s hat for Krrish 4 while continuing to play the iconic masked superhero. The announcement marks a major creative shift, as Hrithik takes over directorial duties from his father and franchise creator Rakesh Roshan.

“I’m passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed, and dreamt about this franchise since its inception,” said Rakesh Roshan in an official statement. “Hrithik has a clear and ambitious vision of taking Krrish forward for the next generation. I couldn’t be prouder.”

A Cinematic spectacle

The film will be produced by YRF’s Aditya Chopra in association with FilmKraft Productions, setting the stage for a high-octane cinematic spectacle. Rakesh Roshan revealed that it was Aditya Chopra who persuaded Hrithik to step into the director’s role, stating, “Adi and YRF bring the scale, technology, and vision needed to elevate this franchise. Their support will add immense value to Krrish 4.”

Launched in 2003 with Koi… Mil Gaya, the Krrish series has been a game-changer in Indian cinema, blending science fiction, superhero tropes, and emotional storytelling. With successful sequels Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013), the franchise has carved a niche as India’s most beloved superhero saga.

Production for Krrish 4 is expected to begin in early 2026. While no release date has been confirmed, expectations are sky-high for what is being touted as a “larger-than-life theatrical experience” aimed at both Indian and global audiences.

With Hrithik Roshan’s creative vision and YRF’s backing, Krrish 4 promises to redefine the superhero genre in India and set new benchmarks for Bollywood blockbusters.

