As Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 achieves new milestones at the box office, his mother Pinky Roshan is celebrating the feat with an adorable dance. In the latest video shared by the actor, Hrithik can be seen dancing on Super 30's song Jugrafiya.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is on cloud 9 post the success of his latest release Super 30. The actor made a return on the big screen after a hiatus of 2 years and his fans have welcomed him with open arms. Inspired by the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar and his education program Super 30, the film has received love and appreciation from not just the audience but also celebrities, politicians and film critics. As a result, Super 30 has also been made tax free in states like Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Overwhelmed by the response to Super 30, Hrithik has shared an adorable video of his mother Pinky Roshan on his official Instagram account. While doing an arm exercise, Pinky Roshan can be seen slipping into a goofy mood as she starts grooving on Super 30’s song Jugrafiya. Needless to say, she looks uber cute while she is at it and also asks Hrithik to dance with her, who is behind the camera.

Sharing the video on his account, Hrithik wrote that only a mother can express joy like this and added hashtags like #ChampionOfLife, #supermom and #loveyoumama. In no time, the video has garnered more than 1, 704, 140 views and is making a buzz for all the right reasons. Fans can also be seen requesting Hrithik to share a video in which they both are seen dancing together.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and bankrolled by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson and Reliance Entertainment, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh and Amit Sadh in key roles. Released on July 12, the film has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark.

