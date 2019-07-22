Hrithik Roshan on Satte Pe Satta remake: Hrithik Roshan has created a stir at the box office with his latest release Super 30. In one of his latest interactions, Hrithik cleared the air around Satte Pe Satta remake and said that everything one hears is only a rumour.

Hrithik Roshan on Satte Pe Satta remake: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is back at the silver screens after a hiatus of 2 years and how! Riding high on the success of his latest release Super 30, the actor has already started grabbing headlines for his anticipated upcoming projects. One of the most talked-about projects among them all is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s film Satte Pe Satta. It is speculated that Hrithik will step into the shoes of Big B while Katrina Kaif has been roped in to reprise Hema Malini’s role.

Clearing the air around the same, Hrithik has told a news portal that he is a huge fan of Mr. Bachchan and would be very excited to step into his shoes whenever he gets a chance. However, there are only reports around Satta Pe Satta remake as of now. He will make an announcement when he signs his next film. Hrithik added that everything one hears is only a rumour.

On being asked about the success of Super 30 and his reaction to it, Hrithik said that its success takes him back to Kaho Na Pyaar Hai days. His emotions are very similar to what he felt back then. When asked about the challenges faced by the team ahead of its theatrical release, Hrithik said that he had to make some really tough calls after #MeToo conversation came up, be it keeping the film on hold for law to take its due course of action or preponing the release date. Hrithik concluded by saying that he is glad that he took those calls. It is because of these calls that they are in a better place today and all’s well that ends well.

After Super 30, Hrithik Roshan will share the screen space with Tiger Shroff in War. All praises for his co-star, Hrithik said that he had a blast shooting for this film and no words would do justice to the kind of talent he possesses. War is slated to release on October 2, 2019, and will clash with Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

