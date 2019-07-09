Hrithik Roshan on sister Sunaina's allegations against family: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who has never shied away from in reacting on issues that matter to his family has finally opened up about his sisters' allegations which took everyone in the tinsel town by surprise.

Hrithik Roshan on sister Sunaina’s allegations against family: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has finally come out in open to speak on his sister Sunaina’s allegations over his family. In an interview to a leading daily, Hrithik Roshan said that this was an internal, private and sensitive matter for his family. Calling it as an unfortunate situation, keeping in view of her elder sister’s condition, Super30 actor further stated that his family is helpless as owing to stigmas and an incredibly weak medical infrastructure in this country for such cases.

On further elaborating on Sunaina’s alleged accusations that Roshans’ didn’t allow her to marry a Muslim guy, Hrithik Roshan said that religion is not even a thing in his family. Religion has never been discussed or been given importance whatsover in his family and it is quite visible in the world. Recently, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina made headlines after accusing her family of prohibiting her not to marry a Muslim guy. Not Just that she also revealed some hidden secrets which took the world by surprise.

It all came into the limelight when Kangana Ranaut’s sister and PR Rangoli Chandel prompted the issue in a series of tweets and revealed the secret of her family. This is not the first time that Hrithik Roshan has made headlines. Earlier to this, Hrithik Roshan had entered into a verbal spat with Kangana Ranaut.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan will be featured in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30. The movie which is slated to release on July 12, 2019 is based on the life of a brilliant mathematician Anand Kumar who teaches underprivileged students and was last seen in Kaabil along with Yami Gautam. Super 30 is produced by Phantom Film and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Reliance Entertainment and HRX Films. The film features Hrithik Roshan as Kumar and Mrunal Thakur as his wife. The soundtrack is given by Ajay-Atul and eth movie is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

