Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Super 30 which is creating a buzz at the box office. The film released on July 12 and has successfully earned Rs 88 crore in the 9 days and is expected to soon cross Rs 100 crore mark. Hrithik Roshan left no stone unturned for his comeback in Bollywood and also did a month-long promotion for the film. Recently, the actor revealed that the success of his film Super 30 brings back the memories of his first film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He also said that he felt the emotions like he felt during his debut.

Super 30 is a biographical film which is directed by Vikas Bahl and narrates the hardships and struggles of a mathematician Anand Kumar from Patna, who decided to dedicate his life to train students from economically weaker section of the society for IIT entrance exams.

Starting from teaching in a reputed institution to his dream of fulfilling his own dream of making his own institute, the film narrates everything about the mathematician and his efforts regarding his program Super 30.

#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat… Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend… Should hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues… [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

Apart from the lead actor, the film also featured Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Karishma Sharma, Nandish Singh in supporting roles. The actor will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s film War with costar Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Recently, the teaser of the film released and has left the fans curious for the trailer.

