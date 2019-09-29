Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film War, recently revealed that he love those scripts where he has something new to experiment upon and can juice up his entire potential.

Since the time the makers announced about the collaboration between two allrounders of action, fans are eagerly waiting for both Hrithik ad Tiger to share the big screens together. Though the trailer was a small glimpse from the showdown, the film will hit the theatres on October 2. Talking about the film, it is an action-thriller which narrates the story of a student and his mentor, who later turns out to be rogue.

The film will release in 4DX format and will face a clash with Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy at the box office. The film is about a man Khalid (played by Tiger Shroff) who is a soldier and gets the responsibility of chasing his mentor Kabir ( played by Hrithik Roshan).

Moreover, to add up the glamour quotient, the film will also feature Vaani Kapoor. Recently while giving an interview, Hrithik revealed that he likes those projects where he can experiment with his skills and can juice out his entire potential. He further added that the real joy of working is when you are nervous to try something new and excited to see the reaction of the audience.

He further said that he has always experimented with his roles, starting from playing a disabled boy in Koi Mil Gaya to playing Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar, all his characters has always impacted him internally. Moreover, Tiger Shroff also revealed that Hrithik Roshan is perfect in everything. Rather than just acting, he has also directed some of Tiger Shroff’s scenes in War as well.

Tiger further called his film to be the biggest battle. He said that the entire team has shot for the film in some exotic locations and have also shot in the iceberg, Finland. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App