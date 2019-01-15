Hrithik Roshan photos: He is indeed the Greek God of Bollywood and he is none other than Hrithik Roshan. Recently, the actor was honoured with the World’s Most Handsome Actor of 2018 and we just couldn't agree more. The Kaabil star is suave and he knows it well as his charm still makes young women's heart skip a beat.

Hrithik Roshan photos: He is indeed the Greek God of Bollywood and he is none other than Hrithik Roshan. Recently, the actor was honoured with the World’s Most Handsome Actor of 2018 and we just couldn’t agree more. The Kaabil star is suave and he knows it well as his charm still makes young women’s heart skip a beat. Actor boasts of over 14 million fans on Instagram and it is his style and looks that makes every single youngster follow him on several social media platforms. Talking about Instagram, the actor keeps posting his pictures on the photo and video sharing platform looking all dapper.

A few hours ago, the actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram that has been doing the rounds on the Internet. Donning an olive green jackets paired with a black shirt and classy pants, the actor is looking sexier as ever. The actor is also sporting this cool pair of shades and his entire avatar is raising temperatures in what seems to be a very cold place. Here’s take a look at this latest Hrithik Roshan picture:

Hrithik is all set to amke a powerpack comeback on the silver screen with Super 30 on July 26, 2019. The film made headlines as the release datye of the picture got shifted several times. Heading for a solo release on July 26, Super 30 co-stars actors like Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu. Till then, take a look at some other hot and totally sexy pictures of Hrithik that have been making women fall in love with this dapper just like that:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More