Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 which has been getting delayed since past few months has once again postponed. The reason for the postponement of the movie is its clash with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.

Earlier this evening Hrithik Roshan took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of him postponing his latest movie Super 30 as it will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya on the box office. The post read as that- That I won’t allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus so I have decided to shift the date of my film Super 30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause. Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shit and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible.

Furthermore he added that over the past few years to my utter dismay I have been witness to a lot of cheering and encouragement of what is an open and blatant case of harassment,I must even now, wait patiently and silently for the collective consciousness of society to take cognizance of such matters in order to maintain our faith in civility of our society. This unrelenting helplessness must end. About a few days ago it was announced that Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao’s film Mental Hai Kya will be relaxing on July 26.

The news of the box office clash was seen as a big battle as the duo had been involved in a pretty big controversy earlier. To which producer of Mental Hai Kya Ekta Kapoor shared the note that the reason for the date being July 26, 2019, is for trade reasons and requested fans and critics to not make it a big thing. However, the result was quite different.

Take a look at the post here:

The movie Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan has been postponed twice and both the times the reason has been Kangana Ranaut. Earlier the movie was supposed to hit the screens on Republic day but due to Manikarnika, the movie was shifted and now because of Mental Hai Kya movie the release date has yet again been postponed.

