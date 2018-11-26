Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a heart-touching message for his ex-wife Sussanne on social media platform Instagram. Hrithik and Sussanne had married in the year 2000 and separated their ways 14 years later. In his post, Hrithik Roshan said that in a world separated by lines and ideas, it is still possible to be united.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who separated ways from ex-wife Sussanne four years ago, has shared a heart-touching message on social media site Instagram for her. Sussanne and Hrithik who have been together for many years have two kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and four of them still spend time together. Sussanne Khan is the daughter of veteran actor Firoz Khan and a celebrity interior designer. Hrithik Roshan’s heartwarming post describes the relationship and bonding between both post-divorce.

In the post, Hrithik called Sussanne as her closest friend and how both are still together having different mindsets. The post reads, “Here is Sussanne, my closest friend (also my ex-wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. A moment in itself. It tells a story to our kids, that in a world separated by lines and ideas, it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things like people and yet stay undivided. Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world. It all starts at home.”

Hrithik and Sussanne had married on December 20, 2000, in Bengaluru and stayed in together for 14 long years. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30, in which he will be playing the role of an ace mathematician named Anand Kumar. The movie is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

