‘Huh? Is This Real. Wow’: Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘Vande Mataram’ Dare To Rahul Gandhi

Hrithik Roshan has reacted to a month-old political remark by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj that has resurfaced on social media. The actor responded to a video in which Swaraj challenged Rahul Gandhi to sing the complete version of Vande Mataram in response to his call to “smash the patriarchy”.

Hrithik’s brief reaction has now become the fresh talking point around the old video. Commenting on the post, the actor wrote, “Huh? Is this real. Wow.” His five-word response quickly drew attention online, with the comment receiving more than 10,000 likes and over 100 replies, according to reports.

What Did Hrithik Roshan Say?

Ruchira Chaturvedi's Post

Hrithik reacted to a video shared on Instagram by Ruchira Chaturvedi, the Congress’ national convenor for social media and digital communications. The video featured Bansuri Swaraj responding to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on patriarchy. Hrithik did not add any detailed explanation to his reaction. Instead, he simply wrote, “Huh? Is this real. Wow.” The actor’s comment has since brought renewed attention to Swaraj’s earlier remarks, which had originally been made in August.

Why Did Bansuri Swaraj Challenge Rahul Gandhi To Sing Vande Mataram?

The controversy dates back to Rahul Gandhi’s address at the Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Pune in August. Speaking to young women, Rahul spoke about patriarchy and argued that women should challenge social structures that restrict or control them. He urged them to “smash the patriarchy” and also criticised what he described as a “Manusmriti mindset”.

His remarks subsequently drew criticism from BJP leaders, including Bansuri Swaraj. Responding to Rahul’s comments, Swaraj issued a challenge involving Vande Mataram. She said that if Rahul genuinely wanted to “smash the patriarchy”, he should sing the complete version of the national song. Swaraj said she was comfortable singing Vande Mataram in its entirety and challenged Rahul to do the same.

What Was The Vande Mataram Controversy About?

Swaraj’s remarks came amid a wider political debate over the rendition of Vande Mataram at Congress programmes. The Congress Working Committee had reaffirmed its position that the party would sing the first two stanzas of the national song at its programmes, referring to a position dating back to 1937. The issue had become part of a wider political dispute between the Congress and BJP over the song’s rendition.

Swaraj connected that debate to Rahul’s remarks on patriarchy when she issued her challenge. However, Hrithik’s reaction did not elaborate on either party’s position. His comment was limited to expressing surprise at the video.

Hrithik Roshan’s Reaction Gets Attention Online

The actor’s short response has prompted a fresh wave of reactions on social media. Some users focused on the apparent disconnect between the discussion around patriarchy and the challenge involving Vande Mataram. Others responded directly to Hrithik’s comment, with some bringing references to his superhero character Krrish into the discussion.

The actor’s comment has therefore given a fresh push to a video that had originally surfaced weeks ago. Hrithik has previously largely kept away from day-to-day political debates on social media. His latest reaction, however, has placed him briefly at the centre of an ongoing online discussion involving the BJP, Congress, Rahul Gandhi and Bansuri Swaraj.

What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About Patriarchy?

Rahul Gandhi’s original remarks focused on the experiences and social pressures faced by women. During his Pune address, he spoke about patriarchy as a system that, in his words, can “crush”, frighten and control women. He called on women to be vocal and assert their space in society.

He also referred to the Manusmriti while making his argument about social attitudes towards women. Bansuri Swaraj’s subsequent Vande Mataram challenge shifted the discussion towards the national song and the separate political debate over its full rendition. Now, weeks later, Hrithik Roshan’s five-word reaction has brought the exchange back into the spotlight.

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