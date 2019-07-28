Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush have reportedly come on-board for Aanand L Rai's next film. The film is expected to go on floors by early next year. Reports are rife that the makers of the film are likely to make the announcement soon.

It is the season of movie announcements in Bollywood and it seems like another film is on cards for the fans to be excited about. Fresh out of the success of Super 30, Actor Hrithik Roshan is being considered for Aanand L Rai’s next film. Along with Hrithik, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are also expected to come onboard. Earlier, Dhanush had hinted that he is reuniting with the filmmaker on-screen and a film announcement is expected soon.

A source close to the project recently spilled details about the same to an entertainment portal. The insider said that the makers have approached Hrithik for the film but he is yet to sign on the dotted line. The actor has been flooded with offers in the past few months.

On being quipped about the female lead, the source said that Sara Ali Khan is the main protagonist. She had been spotted at Aanand L Rai’s Andheri office sometime back and they discussed two films. Sara has been a fan of the filmmaker’s previous work and she loved this project. It is yet to known whether she is paired opposite both Hrithik Roshan and Dhanush. However, it is an interesting star cast for sure.

The source added that Hrithik has also come on-board for Satte Pe Satta remake. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has been roped in for another big project that is expected to go on floors immediately. Reports say that Aanand L Rai is gearing up to begin the shooting of the film next year in January.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is garnering praises for his performance in Super 30. In its second week at the box office, the film has earned a total collection of Rs 113.71 crore. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film AajKal alongside Kartik Aaryan. Post this, she will begin shooting for Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan.

