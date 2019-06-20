Kangana Ranaut sister Rangoli Chandal has said in a series of tweets that she is really worried about Sunaina as her phone went off and she is not reachable right now. She accused her family of threatening and abusing her because she is in love with a Muslim man named Ruhail Amin who is based in Delhi and is a journalist by profession.
During her interview with the Pinkvilla Sunaina had said that she will be meeting Kangana and Rangoli as they were the one bringing her justice She also said that she knows that her recent move will go against her but she doesn’t care anymore.
Rangoli also responded to the trade analyst Sumit Kadel who tweeted that Sunaina should approach cops if she was really having trouble in her home. Rangoli replied to him in a tweet stating that Sunaina lives with her family and is dependent on them financially. she was married off when she was 16 and doesn’t hold any formal education and degree. Now in her late forties, her parents have stopped giving her expenses. She also accused Rakesh Roshan of influencing police behavior by using his strong political connections, so going to the police will not be an easy step for Sunaina to take.
Rangoli slammed tweets which said that Kangan Ranaut was being helped by Sunaina. She asked how helping Sunaina will be Serving Kangana as her sister has got justice a long time ago and has closed the chapter a long time ago. She also revealed that it was Sunaina who was asking for Kangana’s help and was telling her that she might commit suicide. This is what her tweet read
Rangoli had been tweeting about Sunaina from a few days and also claims that Sunaina has been calling her sister regularly to share her problems. She also said that she hopes Sunaina takes legal action against her family.