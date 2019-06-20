Rangoli Chandel, Kangana's sister has said that she was worried about Hrithik's sister Sunaina. She said her phone went off after she talked about meeting with Kangana to discuss her family problem.

Kangana Ranaut sister Rangoli Chandal has said in a series of tweets that she is really worried about Sunaina as her phone went off and she is not reachable right now. She accused her family of threatening and abusing her because she is in love with a Muslim man named Ruhail Amin who is based in Delhi and is a journalist by profession.

During her interview with the Pinkvilla Sunaina had said that she will be meeting Kangana and Rangoli as they were the one bringing her justice She also said that she knows that her recent move will go against her but she doesn’t care anymore.

Right now my biggest worry is that Sunaina’s phone is off and she is not reachable, God knows what they are did to her … i am really scared for her … — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 20, 2019

Rangoli also responded to the trade analyst Sumit Kadel who tweeted that Sunaina should approach cops if she was really having trouble in her home. Rangoli replied to him in a tweet stating that Sunaina lives with her family and is dependent on them financially. she was married off when she was 16 and doesn’t hold any formal education and degree. Now in her late forties, her parents have stopped giving her expenses. She also accused Rakesh Roshan of influencing police behavior by using his strong political connections, so going to the police will not be an easy step for Sunaina to take.

(contd)….They’d put crime branch behind Kangana also woman comission refused to take her complain she was Rakesh’s friend, they torture her in that house. Please don’t judge her 🙏 @SumitkadeI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 20, 2019

(Contd)…. also going to cops isn’t easy Kangana dealt with them and these cops directly call Rakesh Roshan they have such strong connections…(contd) @SumitkadeI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 20, 2019

You are not being fair @SumitkadeI , she lives in their house, she was always made to be dependent on them now suddenly in her late fourties they have stopped to give her any expenses. She was married of at the age of 16 she doesn’t hold any degree or education….(contd) https://t.co/BPe7iOzxFK — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 20, 2019

Rangoli slammed tweets which said that Kangan Ranaut was being helped by Sunaina. She asked how helping Sunaina will be Serving Kangana as her sister has got justice a long time ago and has closed the chapter a long time ago. She also revealed that it was Sunaina who was asking for Kangana’s help and was telling her that she might commit suicide. This is what her tweet read

How funny is that how’s Sunaina helping or getting justice to Kangana? Kangana has got herself justice and closed that chapter long ago, Sunaina is crying all the time and asking KR for help and telling Kangana that she will commit suicide….(contd) https://t.co/TVZH6PGJHb — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 20, 2019

(contd)…Her family is full of criminals so Kangana wants to make sure they don’t harm her and take care of her, can you please explain how is Sunaina helping Kangana? 🙄 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 20, 2019

Rangoli had been tweeting about Sunaina from a few days and also claims that Sunaina has been calling her sister regularly to share her problems. She also said that she hopes Sunaina takes legal action against her family.

