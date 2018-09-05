Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 first look out: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday night released the first poster of his upcoming film Super 30. The actor has finally released the poster of his upcoming for which all his fans have been waiting for. Hrithik will be portraying the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar in the film.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 first look out: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday night released the first poster of his upcoming film Super 30. The actor has finally released the poster of his upcoming for which all his fans have been waiting for. Hrithik will be portraying the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar in the film. The film has been directed by Vicky Bahl. Releasing the poster, Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter and Instagram pages and shared the poster by saying Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahi Banega, which also seems to be a tagline of the movie. Earlier on Monday, Atul Mohan, who is trade analyst and B-town insider, had said that Hrithik’s upcoming movie Super 30 poster will be released on Teachers’ Day which is on September 5.

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Sep 4, 2018 at 11:22am PDT

Also Read: Worried about fuel prices? Deal with it the Salman Khan way

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Sep 4, 2018 at 5:44am PDT

Earlier while sharing his views on Hrithik Roshan who will be essaying his character in his upcoming Super 30, Anand Kumar had said that he was happy that Hrithik will be portraying his role and added that the Lakshay actor would will be best suited for the role. He wished the actor all the best for his film while mentioning that Hrithik’s dedication and versatility always inspires.

Also Read: Sunny Leone looks like a fresh sunflower in this sensuous photo

Super 30 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on January 25, 2019. It there will be no changes in the release date then Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming will compete with Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More