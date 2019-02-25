Hrithik Roshan's latest look from his upcoming movie Super 30 has created a lot of buzz in the industry. Recently, Kolkata's restaurant Mirch Masala got inspired by his looks and created a theme wall. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019. Super 30 is based on the story of mathematician Anand Kumar.

Hrithik Roshan who is counted among the hottest actors of the industry leaves no chance of spreading his talent on-screen with his stupendous roles in the films like Agneepath, Kaabil, Jodhaa Akbar, Bang Bang. The hottie is also known for his dancing skills and leaves no chance of creating a buzz in the industry. The actor has about 15.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and is recently up with his new film Super 30. Good news for the actor is, a restaurant named Mirch Masala of Kolkata got inspired by his latest rugged looks from his upcoming movie Super 30 and created a theme wall out of his looks. There is a lot of curiosity among the actor’s fans as it happens very rarely that the actor opts for a different look in his movies.

The film is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who is also the founder of an educational program titled Super 30. The program is based upon training 30 students for IIT-JEE exams. The reports say that the film will hit the theatres on July 26. The reports also said that the director of the film Vikas Bahl has been driven out of the film and now he will not be responsible for the editing and post-production work. Reports further revealed that Anurag has taken up the responsibility and will not take any credit for his work in the film on Shibasish Sarkar special request.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More