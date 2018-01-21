“Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time — they will come together again,’’ a leading daily quoted the friend as saying.

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan, also known as the ‘Geek God’of Bollywood has managed to impress us with his phenomenal acting and dancing skills for over seventeen years now. The actor broke many hearts when he parted ways with his former wife Sussanne Khan and divorced back in 2014. However, the two have managed to be good friends and have been right beside each other through thick and thin even after their separation. Hrithik and Sussanne are often seen coming together for family holidays and outings with their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan.

According to the latest media reports, a marriage may be on the cards for the two good friends, again. A close friend of the couple has hinted that they are trying to work it out.“Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time — they will come together again,’’ a leading daily quoted the friend as saying. On Hrithik’s birthday this year, Sussanne Khan had also posted a soulful message for him on her Instagram account.

Sussanne Khan, who has always come out in support of Hrithik Roshan in any of his controversies and has always praised him in public. Sussanne might have parted ways with Hrithik but has always been his support system. Even in Hrithik Roshan’s legal battle with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Sussanne openly defended Hrithik by calling him a pure soul. The two tied the knot on December 20, 2000, in a private ceremony in Bangalore. In 2013, they filed for separation and got divorced in 2014 on mutual terms.