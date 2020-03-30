Hrithik Roshan took help from technology in order to celebrate his son Hrehaan Roshan's birthday along with the whole family connected via video calls amid nationwide lockdown.

Birthdays are indeed worth celebrating but amid Coronavirus, it is hard to celebrate it properly with friends and family. However, Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Susanne Khan has a surprise for their son’s birthday. Hrehaan’s birthday came amid the lockdown imposed by the center to ensure public safety but his parents found a way to celebrate his special day.

Recently, Susanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan moved in together temporarily so that their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan could be taken care of by both their parents. But due to the imposed lockdown both the children’s parent’s families could not make it to Hrehaan’s birthday celebration.

So, Hrithik Roshan decided to connect virtually with everyone to make his son feel special. He connected to his entire family via mobile phone video calls and sang Hrehaan’s birthday bells.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Divyanka Tripathi takes safe hands challenge after Ekta Kapoor and Hina Khan, nominates Smriti Irani

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram post:

Also read: Coronavirus: Hina Khan shares her sketch inspired by the current scenario of the country under 21 days lockdown, take a look

Roshan took to his Instagram to share a video of how he connected to his entire family on calls to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinky Roshan connected on one call, while Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan connected on another on. Other than this, Pashmina Roshan and her mother were also a part of this little surprise.

Hrithik Roshan is also one of the Bollywood celebrities sharing awareness among the country people as he urges everybody to stay inside homes. Other than this, Hrithik also urged the kids to stop their elders from going out of the houses so that they can avoid catching Coronavirus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App