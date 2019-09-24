One of the biggest clashes of the industry, Syee Raa Narasimha Reddy starring south superstar Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Tamannah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Amitabh Bachchan and many more actors versus Greek God Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, action drama movie War. This October 2nd will be one holiday to look up to with two mega-budget, multi-starrer projects clashing head to head!

The two movies do have different storylines, where one is a historical drama film based on a freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy whereas the other one is a fictional action war drama titled War, but all we can do is wait for October 2nd where the two movies will clash and then we will know which one was loved by fans more. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff much-awaited film, WAR, it has all the right doses of action, drama, violence, and romance to make it a blockbuster. Apart from seeing Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff matching steps and pulling action stunts together for the very first time, Vaani Kapoor too would be seen in a pivotal role.

Whereas Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy made on a budget of Rs 200 crore is set against the historical period of 1857. Touted to be one of the biggest films on similar grounds to Baahubali, Syee Raa Narasimha Reddy has been helmed by Surender Shetty and produced by Ram Charan, the film stars Chiranjeevi as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Sudeep as Avuku Raju, Vijay Sethupathi as Raja Paandi, Jagapathi Babu as Veera Reddy, Nayanthara as Siddhamma, Tamannah Bhatia as Lakshmi, Ravi Kishan as Basi reddy and among other actors, Amitabh Bachchan will make a guest appearance and make his debut into the south industry with Chiranjeevi starrer.

Both the films have a fanbase and have created a buzz among the fans already, however, for the fans who are not able to choose which movie to watch first? here are some interesting facts about both the movie:

Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, two megastars of Tamil and Bollywood industry respectively are coming together on screens for the first time that too in a historical pre-era period movie! WAR: With Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan joining hands for the first time, there will be action stunts, adrenaline rush, and a storyline to wait for! And obviously who wouldn’t like to see Hrithik and Tiger working together! If you are an adrenaline junkie, I suggest go for WAR, with jumping out of planes to driving cars amid arctic circle, WAR is a movie which is full of action and will be a masala entertainer. But remember, to keep your minds at home and enjoy it for the action and drama it holds. Whereas if you want something historical and worth a storyline, Syee Raa Narasimha Reddy is the perfect bet. The Telugu historical action drama movie will teach you about your history and culture and well, it holds value.

