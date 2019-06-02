Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s action drama film title revealed: The first look poster of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan's action drama extravaganza has been finalised. The movie has been titled Fighters. Hrithik Roshan on the work front will be next seen in Super 30 who's trailer will release on June 4, 2019.

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s action drama film title revealed: Bollywood’s two favourite stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff known for their sexy looks, killer body and their dance skills have finally revealed the name of their next movie! Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced under the banner Yash Raj Films has been titled Fighters as per reports.

Furthermore, as per Bollywood life and Koimoi report, the first poster of the movie Fighters too have been finalised and will show Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in a raw and rustic avatar. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30. The trailer of the movie Super 30 will release on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, and is based on a mathematician from Patna, Bihar.

