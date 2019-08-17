Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan has been given the title of the Most Handsome Man in the World by a US-based agency. Hrithik is currently working alongside Tiger Shroff in his upcoming film War. directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also features Vaani Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his latest hit Super 30. Now, the actor has another good reason to celebrate as a US-based agency has given him the title of the Most Handsome Man in the World. Being on top the actor beats David Beckham, Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans and Omar Borkan Al Gala.

Hrithik is known for his fitness as well as acting skills. By earning this title, the actor proved his popularity is not restricted to just India. However, this is not the first time that actor has been named among the most good-looking men in the world. As per reports, Hrithik topped the list of Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019. The actor has been making headlines from the time Super 30 was released. He was praised for giving an extraordinary performance in the film.

When asked from Hrithik about winning the title, he laughed and said its broccoli. He also added its not a big achievement for him as according to him one should aspire to improve their character as a decent character will always make you look more good looking.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently working on his next movie titled War alongside Tiger Shroff. In the action thriller, Hrithik will be seen flaunting his chiselled body. His previous released Super 30 was a biographical film directed by Vikas Bahl. It was based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who teaches 30 unprivileged kids to crack IIT entrance exam. The film performed well at the box office, it got positive reviews from fans as well as film critics.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App