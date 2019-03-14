Bollywood hottie Hrithik Roshan has revealed an interesting fact about him. While Hrithik adapts to the mannerisms of every character, he also uses a different perfume for each film. For his upcoming film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan opted for Byredo. His upcoming film has already created a lot of buzz and will be releasing on 26th July 2019

Superstar Hrithik Roshan who slips into every character of his films with utmost conviction also uses a different perfume for every film. The actor who has embodied various characters in his career unfolded a new facade of his skills with every character. While Hrithik adapts to the mannerisms of every character, he also uses a different perfume for each film. For his upcoming film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan opted for Byredo.

Essaying the role of a mathematics teacher, Hrithik Roshan will step into the shoes of a small town character for the first time. The actor sports a rugged look with messy hair, the first look of which created an uproar on social media.

Even before the makers released the official posters, owing to the immense excitement, several images from the sets were leaked that surfaced on the internet. The posters of the film added to the excitement of Super 30 as Hrithik Roshan posed with 30 kids who play his students.

Hrithik Roshan brought to screen stellar performances presenting varied characters giving a testimony of his versatility. One of the most remarkable debuts of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan turned into an overnight sensation with Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai. Bestowed with the title of one of the sexiest men in the world, Hrithik Roshan enjoys an unfathomable fanbase across the quarters.

Releasing on 26th July 2019, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming next is one of the most awaited films of the year.

