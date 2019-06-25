Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has once again shocked everyone after she Tweeted that Hrithik Roshan and his family is sedating Sunaina Roshan. Here are her Tweets.

It looks like trouble for Hrithik Roshan and his family is not over yet as in a fresh Tweet, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel accused Hrithik Roshan and his family of sedating Sunaina Roshan. In a recent Tweet, Rangoli Chandel said that Sunaina calls Kangana Ranaut every day and cries on the phone al the time.

She further added that Sunaina told her that her family does not only beat her but they sedate her as well. Rangoli Chandel expressed her concern for Sunaina and said that they feel helpless as ever since Sunaina spoke to the media, her phone is switched off.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli previously shocked everyone with her Tweets when she said that Hrithik Roshan and his family are physically assaulting Sunaina Roshan as she is in love with a Muslim man.

For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn’t only hit her but sadate her as well. Feeling helpless don’t know what to do. https://t.co/Tka0LPKpqI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 25, 2019

However, after the entire controversy, Sunaina Roshan’s alleged Muslim boyfriend Ruhail Amin has finally broken his silence on the entire controversy and said that it is very unfortunate that the Roshan family is being so outrageous towards their relationship because of his religion. Ruhail Amin further said that Hrithik Roshan and his family needs to change their mindset as they cannot oppose their relationship just because he is a Muslim.

However, Hrithik Roshan and his family rubbished all reports of Sunaina Roshan’s affair with a Muslim man and apparently, Sunaina is suffering from bipolar disorder and is getting the treatment for the same.

The entire controversy irked when Sunaina Roshan Tweeted that she is living in hell and that she supports Kangana.

