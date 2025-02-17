Home
  • Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Hridhaan Roshan's recent viral video has left fans in awe, with many saying he's more handsome than his father Hrithik. Bollywood debut rumors swirl.

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch


Hrithik Roshan has long been hailed as one of Bollywood’s most handsome actors, known for his striking features and captivating screen presence. However, it seems that the spotlight might now be shifting to his son, Hridhaan Roshan. A recent video featuring Hridhaan has gone viral, and netizens can’t help but express their admiration for his good looks, with many even claiming that he is more handsome than his famous father.

The video, shared by the Instagram page Instant Bollywood, shows Hridhaan in a casual yet stylish checkered shirt. His wavy hair, sharp features, and confident expression have left viewers in awe, with several fans pointing out that he may even be more handsome than Hrithik himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans were quick to comment on his striking resemblance to his father, with many speculating about his future in the limelight. One fan wrote, “Hrithik ka beta to apne papa se bhi zyada handsome hai!” (Hrithik’s son is even more handsome than his father!). Another fan commented, “He is going to be a heartthrob just like Hrithik.”

Despite not showing any official interest in pursuing a career in Bollywood, Hridhaan’s recent viral moment has sparked speculation about his potential entry into the film industry. Given his good looks and impressive lineage—being the son of Hrithik Roshan and grandson of the legendary filmmaker Rakesh Roshan—many believe he could be destined for a career in front of the camera.

Hrithik, who has always been protective of his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, has kept them away from the public eye for the most part. However, with his son’s latest viral fame, it seems Hridhaan will continue to capture the public’s attention. Whether he chooses to enter Bollywood or pursue a different path, it’s clear that he has already won the hearts of many with his charm and style.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Make Their First Public Appearance Amid Legal Dispute With Justin Baldoni

Filed under

Bollywood star kids Hridhaan Roshan Hrithik Roshan son

