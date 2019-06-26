Indian mathematician Anand Kumar showcased the trailer of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movie Super 30 at the Cambridge University, the UK for the students and gave them a motivational speech.

Bollywood Geekgod Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie Super 30, which is one of the most anticipated movies of this year is making news all over the world and the trailer of the movie was recently showcased at the Cambridge University, the UK by Anand Kumar who is the inspiration behind Hrithik Roshan’s movie Super 30.

Anand Kumar, who visited the university recently, showed the Super 30 trailer to the students of the Cambridge University and gave an inspirational speech to the students and spoke about the movie. Super 30 is a biopic based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar who hails from Bihar and is known for his Super 30 programme in which he taught poor students for IIT-JEE’s entrance exam and is very much respected for the same.

Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur who plays the role of Hrithik Roshan’s wife. The movie also stars Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever, Nandish Singh in supporting roles and there will be a special item number titled Paisa by Karishma Kapoor.

The film has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment. It is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and is slated to hit the silver screen on July, 12 this year.

Hrithik Roshan’s acting in the film is making sure that this one will be a masterpiece as well as it narrates a truly inspirational story. The trailer of the film was loved by fans and it is one of the most awaited movies of this year.

