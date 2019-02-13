Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 to have no director credit: The upcoming Bollywood film Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan will not have a director's name in the credits roll. The decision has been taken in response to sexual harassment allegations levelled against filmmaker Vikas Bahl in the Me Too movement. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come on-board to complete the post-production work of Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to have no director credit: After Super 30’s director Vikas Bahl’s name cropped up in #MeToo movement last year, the makers of the upcoming film Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan have decided to have no director credit. To overlook the post-production of the film, the makers have convinced Anurag Kashyap to take the lead and it has been agreed that he will not take any credit.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment has told an entertainment portal that Vikas Bahl is no longer associated with the film and the credit rolls will not have a director’s name. Anurag Kashyap, who has been previously been a part of Phantom films, will overlook the post-production of the film and has agreed not to take credits for the same.

It is to be noted that Anurag Kashyap’s production company Phantom Films co-partnering Vikas Bahl dissolved last year after the latter was accused of sexual harassment. Vikas Bahl has denied the allegations as baseless and a conspiracy against him. Earlier slated to hit the theatrical screens on January 25, the film has postponed to July 26, 2019.

Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 also stars actors like Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and many more. Along with Super 30, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in an upcoming film alongside new-age star Tiger Shroff who is currently shooting his upcoming film Student of the year 2. The untitled film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

