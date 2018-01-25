A yearly honour held by Hindustan Times, the occasion is one of the pined for functions that takes a gander at praising awesome design and style above all. The red carpet saw every celebrity from Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt among others wearing their best clothes.

HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 took place on January 24th, 2018, at the Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai and it saw celebrities walk down the red carpet in their best-dressed attires. The night saw icons like Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar take home awards along with Parineeti Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput and Taapsee Pannu. The award function was full of inspiring speeches and emotional acceptance anecdotes. The red carpet glittered with designer wear as the celebrities strutted their best attires to win the “most stylish” for the night.

Sonam Kapoor exuded style in the yellow conical piece. She was once again awarded Global Style Icon Award.

Deepika Padukone channelled her inner Rani Padmini in the red saree and won India’s Most Stylish Actor (Female)

The Most Stylish Couple 2017, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput slayed in the black and white combination.

Sridevi looked younger than ever in the pink glittery outfit. She was awarded as the Style Legend.

Vaani Kapoor wore one of the most daring outfits of the night. She looked amazing in the black custom-made dress.

Tisca Chopra participated in the metallic trend and looked as chic as ever.

Taapsee Pannu took home the Rising Star or Style award and rightly so.

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up and TV actress Hina Khan proved herself to be the Most Stylish TV Personality.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked as hot as ever in the silver dress and took home the Most Stylish Author Award.

Mandira Bedi radiated confidence in the designer ensemble.