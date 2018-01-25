It was one of those Wednesday evenings when Bollywood stars slid at Mumbai’s Yash Raj studios to celebrate and respect the jazziest symbols from the nation who have figured out how to make a mark in the fashion world and motivate individuals both in the nation and over the globe. A yearly honour held by Hindustan Times, the occasion is one of the pined for functions that takes a gander at praising awesome design and style above all. The red carpet saw everybody from Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt among others appeared wearing their best and ‘most a la mode’ clothes.
The night saw emotional speeches by Rekha, who was awarded the Hall of Fame (Female) award said,“This is a reminder that my amma (mother) is still around me, wearing a sari is about my roots, my tradition, and it reminds me of my mother. I feel engulfed with love and protection. Thanks, amma, for making me stylish.”. Sonakshi Sinha threw so much shade in her acceptance speech for the Breaking the Mould (female) award: “When I entered the film industry, people said my forehead is too big. I said so is Angelina Jolie’s, and flaunted bold hairdos. They said I’m too big, so I danced my way into big blockbusters of Indian cinema. They said I can’t do certain kinds of roles, so I went on to break the mould.”.
The winners of the night were:
- Style Legend (Male) award: Sanjay Dutt
- Style Legend (Female) award: Sridevi
- Jeep Style Badge of Honour: Akshay Kumar
- Hall of Fame (female) award: Rekha
- Hall of Fame (male) award: Kamal Haasan
- Breaking the Mould (female) Award: Sonakshi Sinha
- Breaking the mould (male) award: Ayushmann Khurana
- Timeless Style Diva (female) award: Aishwarya Rai
- HT Reader’s Choice Style Icon: Farhan Akhtar
- Global Style Icon award: Sonam Kapoor
- India’s Most Stylish (female) award: Deepika Padukone
- Superstar of Style award: Amitabh Bachchan
- Style Gamechanger (female) award: Parineeti Chopra
- Most Stylish Youth Icon (female) award: Kriti Sanon
- Most Stylish Youth Icon (male) award: Varun Dhawan
- India’s Most Stylish (male): Shahid Kapoor
- Most Stylish Author award: Shilpa Shetty
- Most Stylish Couple award: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
- Rising Star of Style award: Taapsee Pannu
- Most Stylish Sports Star award: Sunil Chhetri
- Most Stylish Businessperson award: Sanjiv Goenka
- Most Stylish TV personality (female): Hina Khan
- Most Stylish TV personality (male) award: Ronit Roy