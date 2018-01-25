HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 took place on January 24th, 2018, at the Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai and it saw celebrities walk down the red carpet in their best-dressed attires. The night saw icons like Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar take home awards along with Parineeti Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput and Taapsee Pannu. The award function was full of inspiring speeches and emotional acceptance anecdotes.

It was one of those Wednesday evenings when Bollywood stars slid at Mumbai’s Yash Raj studios to celebrate and respect the jazziest symbols from the nation who have figured out how to make a mark in the fashion world and motivate individuals both in the nation and over the globe. A yearly honour held by Hindustan Times, the occasion is one of the pined for functions that takes a gander at praising awesome design and style above all. The red carpet saw everybody from Sonam Kapoor, Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt among others appeared wearing their best and ‘most a la mode’ clothes.

The night saw emotional speeches by Rekha, who was awarded the Hall of Fame (Female) award said,“This is a reminder that my amma (mother) is still around me, wearing a sari is about my roots, my tradition, and it reminds me of my mother. I feel engulfed with love and protection. Thanks, amma, for making me stylish.”. Sonakshi Sinha threw so much shade in her acceptance speech for the Breaking the Mould (female) award: “When I entered the film industry, people said my forehead is too big. I said so is Angelina Jolie’s, and flaunted bold hairdos. They said I’m too big, so I danced my way into big blockbusters of Indian cinema. They said I can’t do certain kinds of roles, so I went on to break the mould.”.

The winners of the night were: