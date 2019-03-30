Indian content queen Ekta Kapoor is one of the leading ladies who very well understands the pulse of her audience and impresses them with creative and innovative storylines. Recently, the producer won the title of Most Stylish Filmmaker at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards. Within no time, she expressed her excitement by sharing pictures from the award ceremony on her social media handles.

Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor who is touted to treat the audience with flavors of entertainment has added another award to her list by winning the title of the Most Stylish Filmmaker at HT Style Awards. After receiving the Icon of Excellence at the Forbes Tycoons of Tomorrow award in 2018, Ekta Kapoor won the title of the content powerhouse at ET Edge Maharashtrian awards and also won the title of Content Creator of the year at ET Awards in 2019.

With unprecedented success in the entertainment industry, the queen of Indian content is not only ruling the television but also the big screen and the digital platform as well. Graced with the title of TRP queen in Naagin, Ekta Kapoor has maintained the title in season 3 as well. The content visionary produced a versatile concept like Veere Di Wedding, a movie which showcases women voicing topics which is otherwise looked up as a taboo.

Not only this, making a mark at the digital platform Alt Balaji, Ekta Kapoor has treated the audience with varied genres of web shows from family dramas like Home and Hum, to erotics like XXX: Uncensored or Gandi Baat. Breaking all the stereotypes, the content czarina is leaving her imprints on the cine-goers and the digital audience. Being one of the most influential storytellers, Ekta Kapoor knows the pulse of her audience and delivers the best depending on the need of the audience.

The hardworking producer Ekta Kapoor started her career when she was just 15 years old. She first did internships and finally decided to enter production. She became a part of the production with movies like Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage in 2001. After then she took a step forward and participated in the film Shootout at Lokhandwala as a co-producer. In 2012, she finally commenced with Institute of Creative Excellence, which was a media training school through Balaji Telefilms. The hardworking girl did not limit her talent only to films and also worked in daily soaps Hum Paanch, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many more. Talking about her recent projects, it includes Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundai Bhagya, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

