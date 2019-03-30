HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019: Bollywood actors graced the glittery HT India’s Most Stylish Awards second edition 2019 on Friday, March 30, 2019. From Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Radhika Apte, Ayushmaan Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, A-listers attended the award show. A starry night was a memorable one with lots of entertaining performances. Dressed in their best outfits, the celebrities made sure to attend the award ceremony. The starry night turned out to be memorable for some, however, some went home with disappointed faces.
This year, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal emerged among the winners of the award ceremonies. Check out the complete list of the winners who took away the glittering trophy.
Check out winners’ list
India’s Most Stylish (Female) Jury’s Choice – Kareena Kapoor
HT Hottest Trendsetter (Female) – Katrina Kaif
HT Hottest Trendsetter (Male) – Akshay Kumar
HT India’s Most Stylish (Female) Readers’ Choice Award – Anushka Sharma
HT India’s Most Stylish (Male) Readers’ Choice Award – Ranveer Singh
HT Most Stylish Designer – Anamika Khanna
HT Most Stylish Media Personality – Shireen Bhan
HT Most Stylish Artist – Mithu Sen
HT Most Stylish Business Personality – Natasha Poonawala
HT Most Stylish Sports Personality – Heena Sidhu
HT Most Stylish TV Personality Male – Karan tacker
HT Style Trailblazer – Taapsee Pannu
HT Most Stylish TV Personality female – Nia Sharma
Fever 104 Award for Style Innovation – Ayushmann Khurrana
Every celebrity looked stylish and beautiful in their outfits. The ones who caught our attention was Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. Katrina Kaif chose a wine red draped gown with a high slit. She paired her outfit with strappy gold heels. She accessorised it with a pair of classy earrings. Anushka Sharma also looked beautiful in an all-black outfit. With a pair of small dangling earrings and sleek hair, she looked stunning in her outfit.
Leave a Reply