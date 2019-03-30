HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2019: The second edition of HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2019 was no less than a starry affair. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Radhika Apte, the celebrities graced the award ceremony in style. This year, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal emerged as the winners of the award ceremony and took away the glittering trophy.

HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019: Bollywood actors graced the glittery HT India’s Most Stylish Awards second edition 2019 on Friday, March 30, 2019. From Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Radhika Apte, Ayushmaan Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, A-listers attended the award show. A starry night was a memorable one with lots of entertaining performances. Dressed in their best outfits, the celebrities made sure to attend the award ceremony. The starry night turned out to be memorable for some, however, some went home with disappointed faces.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal emerged among the winners of the award ceremonies. Check out the complete list of the winners who took away the glittering trophy.

Check out winners’ list

India’s Most Stylish (Female) Jury’s Choice – Kareena Kapoor

HT Hottest Trendsetter (Female) – Katrina Kaif

HT Hottest Trendsetter (Male) – Akshay Kumar

HT India’s Most Stylish (Female) Readers’ Choice Award – Anushka Sharma

HT India’s Most Stylish (Male) Readers’ Choice Award – Ranveer Singh

HT Most Stylish Designer – Anamika Khanna

HT Most Stylish Media Personality – Shireen Bhan

HT Most Stylish Artist – Mithu Sen

HT Most Stylish Business Personality – Natasha Poonawala

HT Most Stylish Sports Personality – Heena Sidhu

HT Most Stylish TV Personality Male – Karan tacker

HT Style Trailblazer – Taapsee Pannu

HT Most Stylish TV Personality female – Nia Sharma

Fever 104 Award for Style Innovation – Ayushmann Khurrana

Every celebrity looked stylish and beautiful in their outfits. The ones who caught our attention was Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. Katrina Kaif chose a wine red draped gown with a high slit. She paired her outfit with strappy gold heels. She accessorised it with a pair of classy earrings. Anushka Sharma also looked beautiful in an all-black outfit. With a pair of small dangling earrings and sleek hair, she looked stunning in her outfit.

