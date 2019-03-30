HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019: Kareena Kapoor Khan amped her style statement in a black coloured lehenga at HT most stylish Awards. She left everyone stunned at the red carpet with her beautiful appearance. A light shaded lipstick and usual smoky kohled eyes added grace and elegance in her appearance.

HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019: Kareena Kapoor Khan has hardly left any opportunity time to flaunt her class apart style at any moment. During the HT India’s Most Stylish Award 2019, Veere Di Wedding actor left us stunned with her beautiful appearance at the red carpet. She walked the red carpet with utmost grace and style. She can be seen taking her fashion at a higher level. She channelised her regal look in a black lehenga. With a light shaded lipstick and usual smoky eyes, she amped up her fashion statement. Kareena Kapoor Khan tired a neat bun which added more grace in her look. She kept her look simple yet elegant with no extra jewellery. The elongated sleeves of the outfits and a drape touching the floor added drama to her an all-black outfit.

Time and again Good News actor proved herself as a fashionista. Be it a casual outing or an award ceremony, Kareena Kapoor Khan has left no stone unturned to leave an impression on the minds of fashion gurus. There are so many outfits of hers that are best remembered. From the designer’s outfits or a printed T-shirt, the fashionable photos have hardly received a thumbs down. The award ceremony was a star-studded affair. From Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Ranveer Singh Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aryan, Sonakshi Sinha, the stars look pretty in their choice of outfits.

Check out her photos from the latest glittery evening of HT Most Stylish Awards and other celebrities’ outfits’ photos.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Veere De wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker and next seen in Good News along with Akshay Kumar. Good News is the forthcoming movie directed by Raj Mehta and jointly produced by Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar .

She has also been roped in for a multi-starrer movie Takht. It’s a mega project of filmmaker Karan Johar which is based on Mughal era. The movie will also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up the Good News song shoot. Kareena Kapoor’s stylist Yianni Tsapatori shared a photograph from the wrap-up celebration.

